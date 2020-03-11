The eastbound Interstate 80/southbound Interstate 29 exit to the South Expressway in Council Bluffs will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Portions of 30th Avenue will also be closed.
The DOT advised drivers to slow down and follow detour signs.
— Mike Brownlee
