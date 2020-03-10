Work on South First Street is expected to end today or Wednesday, according to the Council Bluffs Public Works Department.
Crews have repaired a manhole that had settled and are also fixing concrete near Ellicot Place, Public Works officials said.
Southbound South First Street is closed to through-traffic at Pierce Street. The street is open from Pierce to Knepper for those trying to go further south.
Northbound South First remains open.
Public Works officials said the road work should be complete by today or Wednesday.
— Mike Brownlee
