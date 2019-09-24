Southbound Interstate 29 is open from Crescent, Iowa, to Council Bluffs (Exit 61 to Exit 55), the Iowa Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Officials are continuing to monitor water levels. The northbound lanes of I-29 in that area remain closed.
Southbound I-29 from Crescent to Council Bluffs reopens; northbound lanes still closed
- BH News Service
- Updated
