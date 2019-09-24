veteransmemorial bridge

The flooding Missouri River filled in the area beneath Veterans Memorial Bridge, linking South Omaha to Council Bluffs. This view is from the Bluffs on Sunday.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Police Department via BH News Service

Southbound Interstate 29 is open from Crescent, Iowa, to Council Bluffs (Exit 61 to Exit 55), the Iowa Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Officials are continuing to monitor water levels. The northbound lanes of I-29 in that area remain closed.

