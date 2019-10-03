Keeping traditions alive can be sweet.
Fourth generation syrup maker Kay Jay Vavra and wife, Patty, brought back a sweet tradition Thursday through Sunday at the Vavra Sorghum Farm in Treynor.
The family, along with friends, made a syrup from sorghum, a plant that can be harvested into a natural sweetener or syrup, for the first time in over 20 years.
“My great grandparents Adolf and Ruzena Vavra started this tradition followed by my grandparents Antonin and Ruth Vavra, then my parents Jerome and Marie Vavra and now myself and Patty Vavra,” said Kay Jay.
Kay Jay and Patty wanted to keep on the tradition of sorghum syrup making to pass to the younger generation, they said.
With family, friends and neighbors, 30 to 35 people participated in the process, including Kay Jay’s father, Jerome, at 82.
“Sorghum cooking is a labor-intensive process, but there are many rewards that making sorghum provides, in addition to, the end result of the delicious syrup. The best part is that it gives us a chance to work together with family, friends, and neighbors while having fun in the process,” said Kay Jay.
Patty said there was some rain Sunday, otherwise it was cool, which helped with harvesting and juicing, but slightly slowed down the cooking process.
“We learned a lot this year and there definitely is an art to getting the syrup just right,” Patty said.
Jerome and other Vavra syrup makers hosted these gatherings between themselves to make sorghum syrup before inviting family, friends and neighbors.
Kay Jay said this year some motivation behind bringing back the process was tradition, heritage, nostalgia and passing that on to the younger generation.
“This is something I am excited to carry on not only for my family but to help preserve and educate people about part of America’s heritage,” Kay Jay said. “Sorghum syrup is one of the oldest natural sweeteners known. It was the primary sweetener used by our ancestors as America was being settled. It was used in many ways but the most popular use was in baking. Sorghum syrup was used in place of sugar while baking cakes, cookies, pies, and breads.”
Kay Jay and Patty worked to keep the process as original as possible, which included equipment.
“We used a restored Civil War-era sorghum press which has had many mechanical improvements over the years, to extract the juice,” Patty said.
One change that was made to the original way of sorghum syrup was using a propane-based heat source instead of firewood to cook the sorghum, Kay Jay said.
Patty said the four-day event went well, and they both look forward to creating syrup again in the future.
“We plan to continue to refine our process and to hold the event annually,” Patty said.
