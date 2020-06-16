Interactive maps of local farmers markets, food growers and on-farm stores are newly updated in this year's Southwest Iowa Local Food Guide.
The guide — published by Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development — covers Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties, according to a release from the organization.
The listing also includes restaurants that sell locally-grown foods.
Any farm, market or business that is not included or has new information should email lance@goldenhillsrcd.org to update or correct a listing.
Since COVID-19 restrictions are not included in the guide, customers are encouraged to call or research in advance to confirm restrictions, requirements or closures before attending a market or visiting a business.
Social distancing is required and masks are strongly encouraged at markets and other public settings, according to the release.
View the 2020 Southwest Iowa Local Food Guide here.
