CLARINDA — Local veterans dating as far back as the Civil War are having their memory preserved by the efforts of the Clarinda students involved in the Adopt-A-Grave program.
Coordinated by the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum, the Adopt-A-Grave program maps existing tombstones located in Page County. The students also identify lost or damaged tombstones. The group then cleans the tombstones and makes any necessary repairs.
“Our goal is to restore and bring awareness to the pioneer cemeteries in Page County,” Chase McAndrews said.
Formed in 2013, the program is overseen by Nodaway Valley Historical Museum curator Trish Bergren. A group of five students at Clarinda High School manage the program, while 39 students and 12 adults assist with the projects undertaken by the organization.
There are 50 cemeteries in Page County, all of which are considered pioneer cemeteries. They include city cemeteries; county cemeteries; cemeteries located on private land like a railroad worker cemetery located southeast of Clarinda; and the Clarinda Mental Health Institute cemetery.
“We are making sure these people are not totally forgotten and shown the respect they deserve. Imagine if they had not migrated to Page County. They paved the way for us,” Matthew Barnes said.
Bergren estimated 750 stones have been located, cleaned or repaired since the program was founded. A good share of those tombstones belonged to veterans.
One veteran of the Revolutionary War, Daniel Dow, is buried in Page County. However, the bylaws of that cemetery prevent maintenance of the site or the graves.
Still, Bergren said the group has worked on tombstones belonging to the veterans of the Civil War, the Spanish American War, World War I and World War II. “We have not done a lot with veterans of Korea or Vietnam since the stones are newer and of a better design,” she said.
Barnes said being able to restore the tombstone of a military veteran carries special significance for him.
“There is an added sense of respect since you know they gave so much for our country,” Barnes said.
Over the years, the three students have refined their skills to make the restoration process as efficient and inexpensive as possible.
First, using the original records for the cemetery, a map team walks the cemetery identifying the stones. If a stone is missing, a probe is used to determine if the stone is now buried underground or if it has been moved or taken.
Once the buried stones are dug up, work starts on cleaning the stones. An environmentally friendly chemical, D2, is used to clean the stones. Bergren said the D2 cleaner costs $50 per gallon and is the most expensive part of the restoration process. Yet, the results make the investment worthwhile.
Finally, any necessary repairs are made to the tombstones.
“You are able to see visible progress as you move forward. You can tell which sections you’ve worked on,” McAndrews said.
