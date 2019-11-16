On Thursday at 6 p.m., the Council Bluffs Public Library will host Paula Ramsey, who will present tips for diabetics to enjoy food and drink this holiday season.
The word “holidays” brings many others to mind: Celebration. Joy. Family. Food. Fun. If you’re diabetic, there might be one more: dread.
You know that needing to keep your blood sugar in check during this season of festive feasting can turn merriment into a minefield. Is there a way to be both healthy and happy for the holidays? Join Ramsey to find out.
Ramsey, who herself was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at age 27, received both a liver and a kidney transplant in 2016. She has turned her health concerns into a passion for holistic wellness, and uses what she has learned from her personal experience to guide those suffering chronic illnesses toward healthier choices so that they can live vibrant lives.
This program will help diabetics, as well as those who care about them, feel confident about their holiday food choices and achieve sweet satisfaction without a blood sugar blow-up.
This event will be in Meeting Room B at the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, ext. 132.
