State Auditor Rob Sand has completed and released an audit report on Pottawattamie County’s government.
The audit showed that for the year ended June 30, 2019, county revenues totaled $76,808,754, a 2.9% increase over the prior year. County expenses for the year ended June 30, 2019, total $65,805,879, a 2.9% decrease from the prior year.
Sand reported six minor findings related to the audit of receipts and expenditures, all of which have been corrected by county officials.
The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the advance signing of checks by Southwest Iowa Juvenile emergency Services, expenditures that might not have met the public purpose criteria, payment of credit card processing fees, noncompliance with Iowa codes pertaining to the retention of cancelled checks and noncompliance with the requirement for an actuary opinion for the county’s self-funded employee group health insurance fund.
All responses submitted by county officials for necessary corrections to issues reported by the state auditor’s office were accepted.
