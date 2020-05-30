The Council Bluffs TestIowa location opened Friday, allowing area residents to get checked for COVID-19 without leaving their vehicle.
The site at the Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., started with a “soft launch” from noon to 6 p.m., which allowed staff to get processes and procedures in place before the site goes fully active starting on Monday, according to Iowa National Guardsman Sam Otto, who serves as public information officer for the Guard’s western Iowa task force.
Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future — the state hasn’t announced an end date yet — testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In order to get tested at the TestIowa site, individuals must complete the health assessment at www.TestIowa.com. As of Friday, more than 7,500 Pottawattamie County residents had completed the assessment, according to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
TestIowa will prioritize testing for those who currently have symptoms, have interacted with someone who has tested positive or have recently visited places where COVID-19 is widespread, but is open to all Iowans as the state continues to ramp up testing.
“It’s in times of need that we’re activated,” Otto said at of the Guard’s continued efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s Iowans helping Iowans” he said of the team effort at the TestIowa site.
Before residents arrived Friday, a few Guard members drove through to demonstrate the process.
Nurses with the Iowa Department of Public Health and medics with the Iowa Army National Guard donned gowns, masks and face shields as they administered the test.
When residents arrive to be tested, they are directed by Guard members to a drive-thru tent, where they show a QR code from their phone or a printout of the QR code of their appointment confirmation from TestIowa to give their information to staff. Residents keep their vehicle windows up for the majority of the process, only rolling them down to have the test administered, Otto said. Staff has instructions in Spanish for those who need it.
“No one will be getting out of the car,” Otto said. “It’s a very fast process.”
The Test Iowa site is the second large-scale testing effort in Council Bluffs. Surveillance testing of long-term care facility employees was conducted in early May.
The new site opened as Pottawattamie County announced an eighth resident has died after contracting COVID-19. There have been 272 positive cases in the county — including 12 announced on Friday — out of 2,915 tests, with a positive rate of 9.3%.
Statewide, 18,956 Iowans have contracted the disease out of 147,765 tests administered, putting the positive percentage at 12.8%.
