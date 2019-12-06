To kick off the 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020, the staff and Friends of Lake Manawa will take visitors on a free, guided hike on New Year’s Day.
Hikers can meet at 9 a.m. at the Park Office in the park for a 2-mile hike led by park staff.
“First Day Hikes are the inaugural events of the centennial celebration, and we are so excited to spend this time outdoors with our visitors,” Todd Coffelt, Parks, Forests and Preserves bureau chief at the DNR, said in a press release. “Even if you have never been on a winter hike or visited a state park, we invite you to join us for this special opportunity to exercise, enjoy nature, and welcome the New Year with friends and family.”
This is the ninth year for First Day Hikes in Iowa state parks. Last year, more than 1,400 people participated across Iowa, hiking more than 1,100 total miles at dozens of state parks.
At Lake Manawa State Park, hikers can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, and experience spectacular views and the cultural treasures offered by Iowa’s state parks.
Lake Manawa State Park is located at 1100 S. Shore Drive in Council Bluffs. For details about First Day Hikes in Iowa’s state parks, visit iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.
The DNR is planning numerous special events throughout 2020 with the goal of celebrating, connecting and inspiring Iowans to visit and care for parks now and in the future. Look for more information on centennial celebration opportunities at iowadnr.gov/parks2020
