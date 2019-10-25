The state is raising an oft-flooded stretch of roadway just north of Council Bluffs to help keep Interstate 29 traffic moving when floodwater threatens.
The Iowa Transportation Department says lanes in the lowest I-29 section will be raised about 2 feet (0.6 meters) and northbound lanes between the Honey Creek and Loveland exits will be raised about a foot (0.3 meters).
A crossover between the exits is being added to give officials the option of running two-way traffic in the northbound lanes.
The area has had repeated closures because of Missouri River flooding.
The more than $3 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.
