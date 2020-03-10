State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa will not seek re-election for a sixth term in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, currently represents the 16th District that includes eastern and southern areas of Council Bluffs. She was elected to the seat in 2010.
“I am honored to represent the citizens of Council Bluffs in District 16, and am humbled by their trust in me,” she told the Nonpareil while announcing she would not run for another term. “I have been privileged to advocate for Council Bluffs on issues ranging from economic development to education. I have tried hard to listen to my constituents and represent their views and interests.”
Hanusa chaired the House Economic Growth Committee for six years and now is Chair of the House Government Oversight Committee. She also sits on the Education, Labor, and Local Government Committees and the Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.
“I have served in the Legislature for 10 years, and I will always cherish the time I have spent in the House,” she said. “The men and women with whom I serve are dedicated public servants, and I will miss serving with them. However, it is time for a new opportunity, and I am excited to see what the future holds.”
Hanusa said when she was first elected she sought the House seat with the understanding that she was not seeking office to make it a career.
Currently employed part-time in the Development Department at Children’s Square, she said she wants the opportunity to work full-time again.
Hanusa said a fellow lawmaker who was planning to retire told her that she would know when it was time to retire.
“It’s time,” she said Monday.
But she added that she is not ruling out the possibility of seeking office again in some capacity in the future.
Democrat Jen Pellant has filed to run for the District 16 seat in the November election.
Republican Jeff Jorgensen, currently the Pottawattamie County GOP co-chair, told the Nonpareil on Monday he is “strongly considering” running for the District 16 seat.
The filing deadline is Friday, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this story.
