Congressman Steve King, R-4th greeted his supporters when he arrived at the Apple Barrel Restaurant for a meet and greet Tuesday.
King had previously represented Council Bluffs in Congress until 2013 when western Iowa underwent redistricting. Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County are part of Iowa’s 3rd District — now represented by Rep. Cindy Axne. District 4 includes Harrison, Shelby, Monona and Crawford Counties.
Jeff Jorgensen with the Republicans for Conservative Values political action committee said this event was a way to thank King for his prior service and show support.
“We hope he wins this next election, it’s a pivotal election, especially for Iowa Republicans,” Jorgensen said.
A King supporter and political candidate for Iowa’s 3rd District seat, Bill Schafer was also in attendance.
Schafer said it looked like King had a good connection with attendees going up to him and speaking one-on-one. Schafer said he was honored to receive invitations to meet Congressman King.
Before King started speaking, Schafer’s name was brought up as a candidate for Iowa’s 3rd District congress member. He has a primary on June 2.
King said he was happy to be back in Council Bluffs when the meet and greet began.
“It’s a really good feeling to jump across the district line and come back home again to Pottawattamie County, and see good old friends and some new friends along the way,” King said.
King spoke on being pro-life and supporting the Second Amendment, border safety and free speech. He described these topics as “boards” in a “political platform.”
These boards are often made through crowds showing great support or opposition to ideas, he said.
“We shape the planks for the platform in Iowa during the presidential caucuses,” King said.
King said he hasn’t changed his stances and wants to continue to serve as a “native conservative Christian” for as long as he can.
“The only thing I can see beating us is a lack of resources,” King said.
