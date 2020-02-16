Rep. Steve King, R-4th, will host a meet and greet open to the public in Council Bluffs on Tuesday.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Apple Barrel Restaurant, 2608 S. 24th St.
For more information, email Jeff Jorgensen with the Republicans for Conservative Values political action committee and the Pottawattamie County GOP at jorgie714@gmail.com.
