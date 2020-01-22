Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer made his third stop in Council Bluffs Tuesday morning at The Hub, 7 S. Fourth St.
Steyer said his favorite part about town halls and gatherings was a chance to speak to Iowans about the issues they care about.
“It’s about listening to what’s directly in their lives,” Steyer said.
On Tuesday, Steyer listened to one mother whose daughter wanted to serve in Doctors Without Borders. The conversation led to them speaking about undergrad and graduate school.
The environment was another topic brought up Tuesday as a man was worried about his grandson who was under one-year-old.
“Climate is my number one priority,” he said.
One way Steyer plans to make the environment a priority is with a justice centered climate plan to provide clean air and water, according to his campaign website.
He also plans to honor the contributions and sacrifices of workers in fossil fuel industries and prioritize justice for communities that have been treated as environmental dumping grounds.
The environmental and social impact of the 2019 flooding was one reason Steyer said he was interested in initially coming to Iowa. He had also wanted to hear comments on how citizens thought the situation was handled in terms of government involvement.
A second issue Steyer wanted to emphasize is that the Democratic party needs to come together and “stop bickering.” He said the party needs to come together and realize beating President Donald Trump is a top priority.
“We need someone who can focus on the economy and that’s me,” he said. “I know what it means to create jobs, to become prosperous, to grow. He’s a fake, I’m not.”
