The opioid addiction epidemic in the U.S. has garnered headlines and action across the country. A national campaign hopes to continue that, encouraging anyone affected to reach out and get treated.
The Stop Opioid Silence campaign, a joint effort of the combined Partnership for Drug-Free Kids and Center on Addiction, along with Facebook, works to remove the stigma from seeking help. The campaign started in May, according to Liz Heyman, policy program manager with Facebook, and a renewed kick started in December.
“We decided to reinvigorate this campaign around the holidays, because the holidays can be a difficult time for people,” Heyman said. “The goal of the campaign is to look at, ‘How can we start having a conversation? How can we break the silence?’”
Heyman said it’s important for anyone suffering — or knows those who are suffering — from opioid addiction to “speak up and make sure people are getting the help, getting connected to the resources they need.”
The campaign has enlisted a number of lawmakers for help, including Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who recorded a public service announcement for Stop Opioid Silence.
“Too many American families and communities have been devastated by the opioid crisis. Many of us know someone who struggles with addiction or have had a loved one who suffers from an overdose. In Iowa, synthetic opioids and heroin have led to more than 200 overdose deaths annually in recent years,” Grassley said. “There are many ways we can work to overcome the opioid crisis, but one of them is to reduce the stigma associated with addiction and openly discuss issues of drug misuse with those who can help us.”
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 137 opioid-related deaths in 2018, down from 206 in 2017 — a 33 percent reduction. In a release, Grassley noted that public and private efforts in the state have led to that progress but, “there remains a stigma associated with admitting to addiction and seeking assistance.”
The Center on Addiction and Partnership for Drug-Free Kids merged in early 2019. Both organizations are “on the front lines” of the epidemic, Heyan said, offering a variety of resources and support.
“Starting to talk about the issue as a public health issue — that is the main pathway we can see helping folks speak up and ask for help,” Heyman said of Facebook using its broad platform to assist. “It’s a small part of the larger issue, but it’s a small part (we) can play. Using this as a way to talk about the issue. Getting people on board to bring this to light.”
For more information, go to stopopioidsilence.org.
