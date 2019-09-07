Yep, Sunday is the day we have been waiting for and planning over the past several months. You can help us help so many animals staying at the Midlands Humane Society by coming to our second annual Wags & Wheels Car Show.
All funds raised, from sponsorships of the event, trophies, T-shirt sales, raffle tickets, silent auction items, and some food and drink specials, will all go back to help thousands of furry critters in need. We have many cars pre-registered, but we welcome cars to register on the day of the event.
Just stop in on Sunday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. and we will happily register you at that time. The cost to register a car is just $20. The public is welcome to attend for free and take in all the cool vehicles and activities. We have 13 classes including: Sports Car, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, GM, Mopar, Ford 2000 & newer, GM 2000 & newer, Mopar 2000 & newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod and Foreign.
There will be a first, second, and third place trophies available in each category. In addition, we’ll offer five “Best Of” trophies to: Best of Show, Best Interior, Best Custom, Best Paint and Best Engine. The first 100 entries get a free collectible dash plaque and a goody bag. T-shirts featuring an all-new 2019 design and style will be available for purchase for just $20. We will also have tons of great raffle prizes and silent auction items to try to win.
A DJ, as well as a live band, Radio Pilot, will entertain the crowd during the afternoon. Freebies will be distributed throughout the event … and remember, you will have access to shade, air-conditioning, indoor restrooms, and a full bar. Bring the kids and grandkids.
In addition to the available arcade and bowling alley inside, MHS will bring an assortment of adoptable animals to see and, maybe, event adopt. We hope you plan to spend your Sunday with us and make a difference in the lives of animals who need us most.
Thanks to our presenting paw sponsor: The Cimino Family; our platinum dponsors: Sherry Bills-Taylor and Anne Hawk; our gold sponsors: Urgent Pet Care and the Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann, P.C.; our silver sponsor: John & Leslie Southard; and our bronze sponsors: Clear Title and Abstract, LLC and Ed & Linda Kemp. We thank our Best Of trophy sponsors: Wolf Brothers Western Store & Boots for Less, JLS Service, LLC, Leach Camper Sales, Sideris, Inc., Tracy Hough State Farm and our first, second and third place trophy sponsors: Posh Pets Dog and Cat Grooming, Arrow Towing Company, Brandeis Catering, John & Trish Fahey, Judd Knispel State Farm, Security Equipment Inc., DEWs Manufacturing and Restoration, the Cimino Family, Southard & Son Salvage, Heartland Animal Hospital, Thunderbowl/McCoy’s Bar & Grill and Acura of Omaha.
MHS Pets of the Week: How sweet are Luna & Sweet Pea? The ears alone on Sweet Pea will make all the neighbors swoon over how cute this pair these guys are. They are an adorable 8-year-old Chihuahua sister/brother duo looking for their new home together. These two dogs love their daily walks and getting lots of attention and snuggles. They will make a great addition to a laid-back home. They are a bonded pair, so they will need to be adopted together.
We know there is a special someone out there for this next guy. Rocky is a 1-year-old neutered male American Bulldog mix who has made a ton of progress here at the shelter. He started out very shy and afraid, but has now come out of his shell, after working with staff and volunteers to realize that the world is not so scary. Rocky is looking for a home with: No other pets, kids in their teens, and a patient owner who can continue to work on his training and socialization. He will also need a fenced yard; please no apartments. Rocky is going to make a great new best friend for the right person and is being shown by appointment only.
Brittany is officially our longest stay cat resident. Brittany is a beautiful 9-year-old spayed female who originally arrived back in January. She is a friendly girl who even gets along with other cats. Come make her dream come true of having a home once again for her to bask in the sun and get lots of love and attention.
During our cat adoption special, all cats 1 year old or older are only $25. Additionally, all kittens 11 months or younger are only $75. View all of our animals on our website, midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt or via our Facebook page.
MHS will be open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will not be at Petco today due to preparations for our Wags & Wheels Car Show Sunday. But, don’t forget, many of our adoptable animals will be present at the Car Show held at Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave.. Come say hello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.