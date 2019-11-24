Fifty-degree temperatures in the Council Bluffs area continue this weekend.
Today, the area will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Although the low will be 36 degrees tonight, Monday’s temperatures will rise back into the 50s.
Expect a chance of rain and snow Monday night and Tuesday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain likely after 10 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow between 10 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thanksgiving Day: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Friday: A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 47.
