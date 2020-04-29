The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a contract with Local 2364, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents the county’s 911 Communications Center employees.
The contract, which covers the period from July 1 through June 30, 2021, calls for a 3% across-the-board salary increase for the county’s 21 union eligible 911 employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.