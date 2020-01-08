Pottawattamie County Supervisors have approved preliminary plans for the Interstate 29/80 Industrial Park, a business-oriented subdivision that would be located just south of the Lewis Central School District bus barn.
Proposed by Jason Armstrong, the industrial park would be located on a 26-acre tract on 192nd Street that currently is the site of one commercial structure.
Pottawattamie County Planning and Zoning Director Matt Wyant said the proposal calls for creating approximately 15 one-acre development sites on the property.
He said because the industrial site would be located in the county rather than inside the city limits, and the county has fewer paving requirements inside the subdivision, lot costs are lower than for similarly-sized lots inside the city limits.
“It’s a good opportunity for smaller service-oriented companies,” Wyant said. “They can put up a building and have parking for their employees at a lower cost since we allow gravel parking areas rather than requiring paved lots. We think it’s a unique opportunity for small business owners.”
Wyant said that Armstrong has already had inquiries from three or four companies that would be new to the area should they decide to locate in the industrial park.
A Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant application will be submitted to the state in February. If approved, the RISE grant funding would be used to cover 50% of the cost of resurfacing 192nd Street to handle the added traffic as well as providing 50% of the funding needed for streets inside the subdivision.
Wyant said the cost of a 4-inch asphalt overlay on 192nd Street as well as for construction of concrete streets inside the subdivision has been estimated at $1.186 million. If approved in March, the RISE grant would cover 50% of the street cost, with the developer and the county splitting the remaining 50% of the cost.
The RISE fund was created in 1985 by the Iowa General Assembly to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. RISE grants are funded by a 1.75-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax.
The program assists the efforts of local communities to attract value-adding activities that feed new dollars into the Iowa economy. Since the program originated, RISE has funded over 770 transportation projects and provided more than $417 million in RISE funding.
Wyant said work on the subdivision would begin almost immediately if the RISE grant is approved in March. The developer hopes to have marketable lots available by November or December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.