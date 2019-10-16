Pottawattamie County Supervisors approved the purchase of two vehicles for use by the nurses in the county’s Public Health Division.
Supervisors voted 4-0 to purchase two Ford Escapes from McMullen Ford at a cost of $23,891 each.
Matt Wyant, the county’s director of planning and zoning, said grant funding will be used to cover the cost of the vehicles.
“The nurses in the Public Health Division are doing more outreach that requires additional traveling,” Wyant said. “It makes more sense to purchase vehicles that can be used for that purpose rather than paying mileage.”
Although he voted to approve the purchase recommended by Wyant, Supervisor Scott Belt said it might be time for supervisors to look at creating a centralized purchasing department for the county.
Belt said supervisors recently approved the purchase of a Ford Explorer for the county’s Veterans Affairs Department for a maximum of $45,000.
“We might be able to save taxpayers some money if we can group these sorts of purchases,” Belt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.