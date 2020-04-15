The Pottawattamie County of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a pair of contracts with unionized county employees.
Both of the contracts approved during the regular board meeting Tuesday morning call for 3% across-the-board wage increases for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2021.
The contracts approved cover the 47 members of Local 2364 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — Courthouse Employees and the 53 members of Local 2364 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees — Road Employees.
Pottawattamie County Human Resources Director Jana Lemrick said supervisors will be asked to approve one-year contracts with 911 Communications Center employees, sheriff’s office deputies and Pottawattamie County Jail detention workers at future meetings.
