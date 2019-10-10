Pottawattamie County Supervisors authorized spending up to $45,000 to purchase a vehicle for the county’s Veterans Affairs Department.
Department Director Nick Jedlicka said he and his staff have increased their outreach to veterans and veterans’ organizations outside Council Bluffs.
Prior to Tuesday’s authorization to purchase a Ford Explorer from McMullen Ford, Jedlicka and his staff had been using their own vehicles for these trips. Jedlicka and supervisors anticipate the purchase will reduce county costs through the payment of less mileage.
In addition, Supervisors’ Chairman Tim Wichman said the county does not provide insurance for employees’ vehicles used for county business.
Jedlicka said that McMullen Ford offered the low bid of $41,978 for the vehicle and $1,500 for an extended warranty that would be good for seven years or 100,000 miles.
Supervisor Justin moved that the board authorize an amount not to exceed $45,000 for the purchase, a motion Schultz said provided a small amount to cover incidentals not included in the original bid.
Most of the funding for the new vehicle will come from money budgeted for Veterans Affairs services that has not been needed this year.
The vote to approve Schultz’s motion was 4-0. Supervisor Lynn Grobe was not present for the meeting.
