Though no final decision was made, Pottawattamie County Supervisors discussed naming Planning Director Matt Wyant as the county’s authorized representative for a possible flood buyout program.
Supervisors also discussed naming the Pottawattamie County Planning and Development office as the lead agency for the Pottawattamie County Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, should such a program be offered.
Supervisor Scott Belt did not attend Monday’s board meeting, and Board Chairman Tim Wichman asked that any final decision be delayed until all five supervisors are present. Wichman indicated that a final decision would likely be voted on at the next board meeting.
A total of 44 county residents have expressed interest in a potential county flood buyout program. If offered, the buyout program would be funded with a combination of federal, state and local funds. Early discussions have indicated federal funding would provide 75% of the cost, state funding 15% and local funding 10%.
Wyant told supervisors Monday that a meeting with county residents who have expressed interest in a buyout program will be held the week of Jan. 13.
Supervisor Justin Schultz voiced his frustration with the pace at which the potential buyout is moving forward.
“We’re already, in my opinion, six or seven months beyond where we ought to be in getting these people help,” he said. “Mills County is multiple steps ahead of where we are.”
Wichman said that Mills County officials were able to take advantage of Federal Emergency Management Agency and Iowa Flood Mitigation Program funds that have now been exhausted.
Wichman also noted that extensive flood damage in Mills County was the result of failure of federal levees while damage in Pottawattamie County was largely caused by the failure of privately owned levees.
