Pottawattamie County Supervisors voted to recommend the Iowa Department of Natural Resources deny approval of a proposed confined chicken feeding operation near the Pottawattamie-Mills County line.
Mike Clifton hopes to begin the broiler feeding operation in eight chicken feeding barns on 253rd Street just north of Applewood Road.
The confinement facility, which supervisors said would raise 200,000 broilers every eight weeks, would be located on property owned by Cory and Amanda Leick, who are residents of Mills County. Neither Clifton nor the Leicks attended the Tuesday morning board meeting.
Matt Wyant, the county’s director of planning and zoning, told supervisors he had a number of “concerns” about the proposal.
Although he said he has worked with Clifton on other projects, “We’ve never had any experience with this person in terms of an agricultural project,” he said, adding that he had concerns about the manure management plan for the facility.
Wyant also expressed concerns about the increase in semi traffic on Applewood Road and 253rd Street.
Like Wyant, Supervisor Scott Belt said he was concerned about the impact of the proposed operation on nearby roads and bridges.
Supervisor Tim Wichman said the road and manure concerns should be taken into consideration by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in considering permitting the facility.
“I’m not sure neighbors are aware of this,” Board Chairman Justin Schultz said.
Wichman moved that the board recommend denial of the project by the Iowa DNR based on three concerns:
- The facility would not be landowner operated.
- Increases in truck traffic on the area’s roads.
- Lack of specificity of the manure management plan.
The vote to approve the motion to deny was 4-0. Supervisor Marilyn Jo Drake was not present for the meeting.
Although he voted to recommend denial by Iowa DNR officials, Belt said he was not certain the board’s recommendation would have any impact.
“Local control is not local control when it comes to this,” Belt cautioned fellow supervisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.