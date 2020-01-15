Pottawattamie County Suprvisors on Thursday agreed to pay penalties and interest totaling $18,008.75 to the Internal Revenue Service.
An IRS audit of the Pottawattamie Auditor’s Office could not locate and did not turn in required W-9 forms some of the county’s vendors providing services and failed to locate and turn in some required 10-99 forms.
The Auditor’s Office was informed in November by the IRS that the county owed a penalty of $17,680 for the tax period ended Dec. 31, 2017, along with interest of $328.75 figured to Nov. 30.
Supervisor Tim Wichman criticized Pottawattamie County Auditor Melvyn Houser for attempting to appeal the penalty to the IRS without taking the issue to the Board of Supervisors for direction.
In addition to voting unanimously to pay the penalty and interest while the county appeals the penalties, the vote directed all county department heads to forward any IRS issues to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office immediately upon receipt and inform the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Marilyn Drake, who served several terms as Pottawattamie County Auditor before her election as a Supervisor, said, “The staff (of the auditor’s office) felt they were following procedures. It was a shock to everybody to find out there was a snag.”
