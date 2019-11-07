Southwest Iowa auditor’s offices released updated school election results Wednesday. Updated results for the various school districts were reported as follows:
Council Bluffs
In the Council Bluffs Community School District, where four seats were up for grabs, voters elected newcomer Jill Shudak with 3,265 votes (26.47%), incumbent David Coziahr with 2,646 (21.45%), incumbent Troy Arthur with 2,284 (18.51%) and incumbent Chris LaFerla with 2,276 (18.45%), according to the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office.
Also receiving votes were Dick Dallinger, 1,488 votes (12.06%) and write-ins (primarily Ryan Batt), 378 (3.06%).
Lewis Central
Lewis Central Community School District voters filled three seats by electing incumbents Amie Adkins with 907 votes, Brian Stoufer with 826 and Daryl Weilage with with 732.
Also receiving votes were Travis Houseton with 656. There were 28 write-in votes.
Lewis Central voters approved the proposed new Revenue Purpose Statement by a vote of 1,044 to 286, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.
AHSTW
Voters in Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut Community School District elected one board member each in Districts 2, 3 and 5, as well as one at large.
In District 2, incumbent Kim Wise received 439 votes, defeating Robert Bryant, who had 287.
In District 3, incumbent Allen D. Cordes ran unopposed and won with 650 votes (99.59%).
In District 5, there were no declared candidates but 101 write-in votes. The Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office had not declared a winner on Wednesday.
Incumbent Steven Kock won the at-large seat with 381 votes, defeating Michelle Mertz, who got 344.
AHSTW voters approved extension of the voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy by a vote of 484 to 236.
Fremont-Mills
In the Fremont-Mills Community School District, Shannon Smith, who ran unopposed, won in District 1 with 230 votes. In District 3, Elijah Forney received 186 votes, defeating Kelli Perrin, who had 168. In District 4, Keith E. Barber, who was unopposed, won with 320 votes.
Glenwood
In the Glenwood Community School District, Curt Becker and Elizabeth Cooper were elected to at-large seats, with 561 and 329 votes, respectively, and Elizabeth Richardson, who was unopposed, received 701 votes to be elected to fill a vacancy on the board.
Griswold
Griswold Community School District voters elected representatives for Districts 1 and 2 and one at-large board member. Erika Kirchhoff won District 1 with 86 votes, and Scott A. Hansen, who also ran unopposed, won District 2 with 83 votes. Ryan Askeland, who ran unopposed for the at-large seat, received 292 votes.
Logan-Magnolia
In the Logan-Magnolia Community School District, voters elected three at-large school board members, including Julia Witte with 684 votes, Danny Cohrs with 595 and Nicole Carritt with 452, according to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office. Also receiving votes were Travis Kuhlman with 388 votes, Melissa Klutts with 355 and Matthew David Busing with 335.
The school bond issue received a vote of 749 to 503. This is 59.82% — less than the 60% required for passage — but there are enough absentee ballots yet to be counted that they could potentially bump that over 60%, according to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office.
Missouri Valley
In the Missouri Valley Community School District, voters elected at-large representatives Joanna Barnard with 557 votes, Bridget Myler with 508 and John Ferris with 404, all incumbents, according to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office website. Also receiving votes was Rick McHugh with 353.
Riverside
Riverside Community School District voters chose one board member each for Districts 2, 3, 4 and 7.
Elected in District 2 was incumbent Todd Pendgraft, who ran unopposed, with 521 votes (98.49%).
In District 3, Jamie Kadel received 362 votes (63.73%), beating incumbent Rodney Pendgraft, who had 204 (35.92%).
District 4 voters elected Matthew W. Bowen, who ran unopposed, with 476 votes (97.94%).
In District 7, Mark Jeppesen, who ran unopposed, received 543 votes (99.27%).
Treynor
Voters in the Treynor Community School District elected three board members at large, including Keith Christensen with 306 votes (21.06%), Stephen Winchell with 295 (20.3%) and B.J. Dreyer with 283 (19.48%). Also receiving votes were Gina Hieska, 242 (16.66%); Bob Beattie, 181 (12.46%); and Amy Bierbaum, 139 (9.57%).
Tri-Center
Tri-Center Community School District voters elected two at-large members board members, including Katie Ausdemore with 408 votes and Sara Arnold with 231. Others receiving votes included Tami Harman, 210, and Cecilia Thomas, 126.
Underwood
In the Underwood Community School District, voters elected three board members at large: Rick Larson with 223 votes (19.77%), Matt Brummett with 216 (19.15%) and Teresa Mace with 193 (17.11%). There were 20 write-in votes. Also receiving votes were Brian Leaders, 176 (15.6%); Nicole Snyder, 168 (14.89%); and Nathan Burns, 132 (11.7%).
Woodbine
In the Woodbine Community School District, voters elected three school board members at large, including Kert A. Barnum with 354 votes, Teresa Coenen with 288 and Martin Murdock with 256, according to the Harrison County Auditor’s Office. Shawn Cogdill received 229 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.