The second Council Bluffs Tattoo Arts Convention kicked off Valentine’s day with roses, jewelry, art, entertainment, tattoos and piercings.
The convention offered around 300 booths hosting tattoo artists, and entertainers — such as horror entertainers Scoops and Mischief as well as performer Marlo Marquise.
“The Council Bluffs convention is a little smaller, but it’s awesome,” said Mischief. “So far from what I’ve seen the art is super awesome and everyone is being super nice.”
Mischief said she’d performed at a Tampa Florida Villain Arts tattoo convention previously. This year she said she’s expanding, attending the Council Bluffs convention and others.
SFP Marketing was another new vendor to this year’s Council Bluffs convention although owner E-D Mathews said he’d been to previous conventions as well.
“I do a lot of Villain Arts Conventions around the country,” he said.
As the convention got underway Mathews said the convention was going well. He sold a mix of art, T-shirts, pins and necklaces.
The new Defiance Harley-Davidson, 4940 S. 72nd St., in Omaha also attended this year promoting multiple motorcycles, T-shirts and more.
More opportunities for tattoos, piercings, art, entertainment and more will be available today and Sunday.
Entrance to the convention is $20 per day or $40 for the three-day pass. Children younger than 12 can enter for free.
