Estella has some grave news for fans of the Girl Scouts’ Thanks a Lot cookie.
“This is the last year for those,” she said.
The 6-year-old with Girl Scout Troop 64224, based at the Micah House Homeless Shelter in Council Bluffs, explained that 2020 is the last chance for cookie lovers to purchase the alluring combination of shortbread and chocolate.
That important piece of information out of the way, Estella got to business.
“Where’s the money bag?” she asked her fellow Scouts during the troop’s drive-thru cookie sales on Saturday.
“I like taking the money and giving out thank you cards,” Estella said.
In its third year, the Micah House troop had a steady flow of customers on Saturday, its third drive-thru sales effort of Girl Scout cookie season. Six Scouts, along with troop leader Shannon Mason and Kayla Terrillion with the homeless shelter assisted customers in need of their annual haul of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, etc.
“You get to meet so many people,” said Scout Anyshia, 14.
“I like that we do math,” added Ayerriona, 12.
As a customer was being helped, Mason asked,” Nine times four, what does she owe?”
“Thirty-six,” a few of the Scouts responded.
“This will provide the money we need for a year of activities,” Terrillion said. “This is a girl-led troop. They decide what we do.”
Those activities include movie nights — with pizza, of course — crafts and baking.
“One time we made brownies,” said Shyanne, 9.
The secret ingredient? Girl Scout cookies. Terrillion explained they used a mix of a few cookie varieties in the brownies.
The Micah House troop has a goal of selling 900 boxes this year.
After covering costs, 100% of profits from cookie sales go to troops and the regional organization, the Girls Scouts of Greater Iowa, according to Samie Swinton with the organization. That includes 85 cents of every $4 box going to individual troops for their sales, with $1.99 to member support and programs. That leaves $1.16 going toward costs that include distribution and warehouse space.
Like Terrillion said, troops are “girl-led,” and Scouts can forego sales prizes like plush animals and duffle bags to earn higher proceeds for their troop, according to Swinton.
Oh, and about those Thanks a Lots — Swinton said ABC Bakers, which produces the cookies, decided with Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. to discontinue the variety for a number of reasons, including consumer input and research.
During Saturday’s work by the Micah House troop, Grace, 11, said she enjoys business, selling to people. Along with cookies, she has also dabbled in lemonade sales. And she loves doing it with her friends.
“I enjoy the teamwork,” Grace said.
Troop 64224 was born after Micah House Executive Director Jaymes Sime heard about a Girl Scout group at a homeless shelter in New York City. The shelter brought the idea to Council Bluffs, with great results.
“We think it is amazing that we have a troop at the Micah House,” Swinton said. “Girl Scouts is for every girl and this just proves that. No matter what the girl’s situation may be, we want to provide the life-changing experiences that show girls they have the power to have a positive effect on not just their community, but the world.”
Swinton said to the organization’s knowledge, there are no other troops based at homeless shelters in the region. But there are councils across the country that have troops at homeless shelters.
Terrillion said the number of troop members at the Micah House can vary throughout the year, but it’s a mix of girls living at the shelter and those who have found permanent housing with their families but wanted to stay on with the troop.
Mason, who became troop leader in September, said she’s proud to be leading the Micah House collection of young ladies.
“I really enjoy it, it’s great,” she said. “You can be a leader for any troop. But this one’s special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.