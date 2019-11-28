Don’t worry, Lori Cottrel will be there with the gravy.
Volunteers throughout the city are scurrying to prepare for the 34th annual Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner. The dinner will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving at Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd.
Cottrel is flying up from Florida to make the gravy, according to Brenda Moran, coordinator of the event for the 19th straight year. The gravy’s a family tradition that was started by her late father, Leon Hansen, who had been a cook in the Army.
“Their gravy is incredible,” Moran said. “It is the best.”
Organizers expect to feed about 250 people at the church and deliver 450 meals to people in the community, Moran said.
How does it happen?
“It really is a community event,” Moran said.
Ameristar Casino-Hotel, Council Bluffs Country Club and Dr. Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh provide turkeys, Fareway furnishes sweet potatoes, Hy-Vee provides stuffing and cooking bags, Super Saver offers shopping bags and Walmart and Sam’s Club usually provide support, she said. Rotella’s has provided bread for the event for years.
The effort got a little outside help with food this time, Moran said.
“This year, a donation of several hundred pounds of Green Giant potatoes are arriving, due to a semi-truck that experienced difficulties and called a local food pantry,” she said. “The pantry (Community of Christ Thrift Store and Pantry) distributed several hundred pounds to the local food banks and still had several hundred pounds more.”
The potatoes will go to St. Albert Catholic Schools, where they will be washed and mashed by Head Cook Karen Hander and her crew, Moran said.
Meanwhile, volunteers from Emanuel Lutheran Church make green bean casserole, bakers at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church make pies (about 120) and members of Corpus Christi Parish donate a variety of food and ingredients, including green beans and cream of mushroom soup, she said. Other churches also contribute resources and labor. Retired caterer Margarite Goodenow helps and shares advice.
And of course, there’s Cottrel’s gravy.
Cottrel used to live in Harvard, Nebraska, and make the 2 ¼-hour drive to Council Bluffs to cook the gravy but has continued to help since moving to Florida, Moran said. Luckily, she has shared the recipe with Moran and a few others involved with the dinner in case she can’t make it, and Moran buys ingredients so they will be ready. The recipe calls for 17 spices, as well as other ingredients, she said.
When it’s almost time for dinner, the tables are set with placemats made by St. Albert students, Moran said.
“People come and find their favorites and take them home,” she said.
Students in several different grades worked on the placemats. The goal was to make 500 placemats for the dinner and, as of Friday afternoon, the school had more than 300 finished, according to Katie Grudle, director of mission and campus life. Kindergartners and second-graders were doing their part to work toward the goal.
In Lisa Avalos’s second-grade class, students were using crayons to draw things they were thankful for. Bruce Mowery drew his dog and was going to draw his mom and dad, he said. Brock Markel drew his mom and dad, a piece of cheese and a piece of pizza. Maddox Poderys drew a turkey, because he’s glad he’ll get to eat turkey.
The Citywide Thanksgiving Dinner is open to everyone. Free-will donations will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.