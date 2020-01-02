Emergency light
A young man was injured Thursday morning in what police are calling an accidental shooting.

Council Bluffs Police said a teenager suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in the 2300 block of Avenue F. Police were called to the scene at 9:24 a.m.

The Council Bluffs Police Department took the teen to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment. He's expected to survive, police said.

Police are expected to release additional details.

