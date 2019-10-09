The Pottawattamie Veterans Affairs Commission accepted $800 in gift cards from Texas Roadhouse on behalf of veterans in need on Tuesday.
Forty cards with $20 each redeemable at any Texas Roadhouse were presented to the commission.
“We want this to go to you guys as a thank you for all of the service and work you’ve done for us,” said Allison Caudle, store marketer for Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse provided a free lunch for veterans and raised funds for them on Veterans Day over the past few years, Caudle said. This year, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans can receive a free lunch.
“We bring our staff in during the day, everything is free from the early dine menu and it’s a great cause,” said manager Sam Rooker.
Donations during Veterans Day will provide more gift cards for veterans in need.
“It usually gets out there a little more every time we do it, and more veterans come in and feel more comfortable to be served,” Rooker said. “We love to serve veterans, and that’s just what we do here.
“This is for a great cause, and we appreciate doing this every year. We always feel pretty rewarded.”
Nick Jedlicka, director of Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs, said the gift cards are also appreciated and go toward a good cause.
“This goes to veterans in need. It’s hard for most veterans to come in and ask for help, but when they can come in and get something like this, it makes it a little bit easier. They can use this gift card and it doesn’t seem like a handout,” Jedlicka said. “They really appreciate it, and we really appreciate that you guys do this year after year.”
Texas Roadhouse was also presented with a certificate for aiding veterans. On Nov. 9, the annual Veterans Day parade will provide support veterans in Council Bluffs. Afterward, there will be a meal at American Legion Post 2 with prizes, raffles and more, said Brad Powell, American Legion honor guard captain.
“We have all of the (veteran) organizations working together. We get more accomplished that way rather than trying to do everything all on their own,” he said.
For more information on the parade, visit councilbluffsveteransdayparade.org.
