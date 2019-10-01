CLARINDA — The 64th Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree will be held Saturday, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, Clarinda School District and the City of Clarinda.
More than 50 high school and middle school bands from the region are scheduled to play, bringing more than 2,500 students to the annual, daylong event. The parade starts at 9 a.m. around Clarinda’s Main Street square. Bands will march east down West Main Street and go around the square.
Several streets along the parade route will be closed for parking before and during the parade.
The Iowa Western Community College marching band will perform in the parade.
Field competition begins at 12:45 p.m. at Clarinda High School with the flag raising ceremony by the American Legion Sergy Post 98. The Northwest Missouri State University band will perform. Clarinda High School will perform an exhibition show. Cost of admission to the field competition is $5 for adults and $3 for students. School activity tickets will not be accepted.
Thirty-five awards will be accepted. Bands placing in the parade include first through fourth in each high school class; first through third in each middle school class. Field awards include first and second in each high school class.
The Glenn Miller Birthplace Society awards an overall trophy to the top band considering parade and field performances. The Clarinda Masonic Lodge also awards a traveling trophy to the top overall band.
