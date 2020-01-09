First Night brings in 2010 with a bang
A view from the Bayliss Park Hall shows the fireworks, which were shot of at midnight from the Bayliss Park fountain to help bring in Jan. 1, 2010, in style.
First baby of 2010
Izabella Jo Hernandez, the first baby of 2010 to be born in Council Bluffs, was born at 5:19 am Jan. 1, 2010 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital to Nick Herisman and Nicole Hernandez, both of Council Bluffs.
A good — yet cold — day for biking
Only a handful of extreme bicycle enthusiasts gathered at the Western Historic Trails Center on the morning of Jan. 2, 2010, for the eighth Annual Xtreme Winterfest Bike Ride. The 3-mile ride starting at the Trails Center and leading to the Riverside Grill also included doors prizes provided by Xtreme Wheels.
And a good day for skiing
Troy Krupicka of Omaha enjoys a leisurely stroll through the Lake Manawa trails on cross country skis on Jan. 2, 2010.
Snow
With 4 to 6 inches of snow expected, the Council Bluffs Community School districted was forced to use another snow bringing the total to four for the year on Jan. 6, 2010. Lewis Central has already used five snow days.
Snow
Practically buried in snow themselves, Council Bluffs firefighters Mike Godbout, left, Terry Spencer, middle, and David McCain dig out the fire hydrant at the corner of Avenue F and North Eighth Street following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2010.
And more snow
Curtis Rounds of Council Bluffs keeps his balance in check as he clears nearly a foot of snow from the vents on his roof at 180 Bennett Ave. Jan. 6, 2010, to prevent water leaking into his house.
Crash on Interstate 80
A 1996 Ford Escort was totaled after colliding with the rear of semi-trailer on Jan. 7, 2010, on Interstate 80. The driver suffered facial lacerations, but police reports stated he was not seriously injured.
Highway 6 closed due to weather
A view looking South towards Interstate 80 shows a deserted Highway 6 after it was closed at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 2010, between the interstate and the county border due to the weather.
Snow mobiles on a Saturday
Kyle Anderson, right, and his father Matt Anderson, both of Underwood, enjoy their afternoon in an extreme way as they zoom by on their snow mobiles down Railroad Highway on Jan. 9, 2010.
Governor Chet Culver visits Council Bluffs
Iowa governor Chet Culver answers questions about the future of the state of Iowa at a press conference held at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport during the Moving Iowa Forward Tour on Jan. 13, 2010.
Truck crashes into Payless location on West Broadway
Council Bluffs firefighters and paramedics perform CPR on the driver of an Omaha excavating company after the driver suffered a heart attack and drove into the front of the Payless ShoeSource, located at 34th Street and Broadway on Jan. 13, 2010. The driver later died.
Winter weather impacts county cattle farmers
With no heaters on the water troughs, Pottawattamie County cattle farmer Jeff Clausen must manually remove any ice that forms over the trough on Jan. 14, 2010. January 2010 saw multiple days of heavy snow and an ice storm.
Winter weather impacts county cattle farmers
A single bull peers through the bars of the cattle pen as other cattle begin to climb the snow piles behind him on Jan. 14, 2010. January 2010 saw multiple days of heavy snow and an ice storm.
Winter is Here, Khaleesi
The snow provided lots of outlets for snow art like this snow dragon in the yard at the residence of Kelly Reynolds on 21st Street on Jan. 18, 2010.
Memorial for truck driver
Red roses and a balloon tied to caution tape sit in front of Payless Shoe Source on 34th and Broadway Jan. 19, 2010, as a small memorial for the truck driver who lost his life after suffering a heart attack and drove through the front window of the store on Jan. 13, 2010.
Boys and Girls Club celebrates first anniversary in Council Bluffs
Five-year-old Mackinley Meisel, left, and 7-year-old Hope Ruby have no problems blowing out the candle during the first birthday celebration at the Boys and Girls Club on Jan. 21, 2010.
Boys and Girls Club celebrates first anniversary in Council Bluffs
Seven-year-olds Stephanie Haluza, left, her sister Kristen Haluza, and Andrew Spruill play Ninteno Wii while they wait for the birthday cake during the first birthday celebration at the Boys and Girls Club on Jan. 21, 2010.
Cub Scouts have fun during Pinewood Derby
Members of Cub Scout Pack 15 of Our Saviors Lutheran Church react as they watch their handmade cars cross the finish line during the annual Pinewood Derby races held Jan. 23, 2010, at the Lighthouse Temple Church located at 1430 Ave. E.
ROTC competes in Invitational Drill
Keeping perfect time, the Abraham Lincoln High School Air Force Junior ROTC Unarmed Regulation team competes during the ninth annual Abraham Lincoln Lynx Invitational Drill Meet held at the Mid-America Center on Jan. 23, 2010.
First Christian Church to make way for CVS
In January 2010, it was announced the First Christian Church building at Kanesville Boulevard and North Sixth Street – shown here on Jan. 25, 2010 - would be demolished to make way for a CVS Pharmacy.
Culver hold press conference about Tyson layoffs
Then-Governor Chet Culver discusses the layoffs at Tyson Foods and how it will affect the community in a press conference held at the Council Bluffs Public Library on Jan. 28, 2010.
Burger King closes at the Mall of the Bluffs
Mall of the Bluffs Burger King employees (top row, from left) Suzanne Neun, Jill Lange, Rose Grego, Melissa Duncan, Brian Mckean, (bottom row) Sara Beisner and Heather Short stand around a cake from Hy-Vee made in appreciation for all the employees, past and present, and for all the loyal customers the store has had. Burger King closed its location in the Mall of the Bluffs on Jan. 28. 2010.
Teen Central opens at the Council Bluffs Public Library
Teen librarian Anna Hartmann (at podium) explains how the Teen Advisory Board helped design the new Teen Central located in the Council Bluffs Public Library during its grand opening on Jan. 30, 2010.
Fun at the Winterfest Fishing Derby
Judges Dianne Hestness, middle, and Shannon Meister stop by Mikaelyn Klein's ice house for some cookies as they make the rounds finding the best decorated ice house during the Winterfest Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30, 2010, at Lake Manawa.
Fun at the Winterfest Fishing Derby
Young angler Lane Feierfeil, 6, of Council Bluffs, watches his line drop into the water as he waits for a bite during the Winterfest Ice Fishing Derby Jan. 30, 2010, at Lake Manawa.
— All pictures are Nonpareil file photos.
