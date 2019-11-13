An effort to establish a fourth National Register of Historic Places neighborhood district in Council Bluffs is underway.
Residents and other supporters of an historic stretch of South Eighth Street are working on an application. Community members will host a meeting tonight to discuss the effort to garner the South Eighth Street Neighborhood recognition on the National Register of Historic Places.
“A lot of influential business people lived in the area,” said Wayne Andersen, who lives in the neighborhood and is also a board member of Preserve Council Bluffs, an organization that works to promote and preserve the city’s heritage that’s working with the neighborhood on the application.
The proposed district include sections of South 8th Street, South 7th Street, 2nd Avenue, and a few blocks on adjacent streets.
Andersen lives in the Shepherd and Emma Farnsworth House, once home to an industrious banker during the late 1800s. There’s the Wickham House, Andersen noted, along with the Shea and Van Brundt home.
South Eighth Street neighborhood boasts four homes designed by prominent architect Stiles Ezra Maxon, Andersen said.
Andersen’s home and others are already individually-listed on the National Register of Historic Places. If the district is approved, it would join the Lincoln-Fairview, Bluff-Willow-Third and Park-Glen neighborhoods in attaining district designation.
“Looking at this South Eighth Street neighborhood, we found that the area we’ve proposed tended to have earlier development alongside a higher retention of original building materials,” said Matt Pelz, the historic preservation consultant working with residents on the application. “The area has long been regarded as one of Council Bluffs’ architectural treasures. They highlight examples of Queen Anne architecture and other revival types of architecture.”
Working with guidance from the State Historical Society of Iowa and the Council Bluffs Community Development Department and with support from Preserve Council Bluffs and Pelz, neighborhood leaders researched the history of the neighborhood’s history and architecture. The proposed boundaries of the area were drawn with consideration to historic development patterns and integrity of historic building materials, Pelz said.
“You do your best to apply consistent criteria. You look at historic development patterns. Look at insurance maps and anything else about how maps were filled in,” he said. “And the integrity of historic building materials. Say a house was built in 1890 but completely redone in 1970 or 1980, there’s a good chance it may not qualify.”
Benefits of the designation include tax benefits for any of the buildings that generate revenue, including rentals. The National Register program is honorific, Pelz stressed during an interview.
“That’s the primary intent, to recognize the history of this neighborhood,” he said. “Listing does not limit what property owners can do with their houses, and it does not require any extra activities or approvals. Properties listed on the register are not subject to local government review for any architectural changes or landscaping projects, and they are not protected from future demolition.”
The nomination process is the topic of the meeting tonight, which will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library in Meeting Room A.
For any questions about the nomination or the meeting contact Pelz at mattpelz@pm.me.
