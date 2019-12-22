In observance of the Christmas holiday, the office of The Daily Nonpareil will close early at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, and will be closed all day on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.
The Daily Nonpareil will also be closed all day on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.
