Breathe in. Breathe out. Repeat. Ahhh. Feel better? You just can’t beat the feeling of a cool, crisp morning while enjoying a hot coffee.
These first few days of temperatures that actually feel like fall has been so refreshing. It’s easy to enjoy a walk in the early morning to witness a pale yellow sunrise. It’s equally nice to walk as the day closes and provides one final amber glow.
The leaves are changing with some trees already dropping their majestic coat of color. Fall flowers provide a magnificent show in the garden, as mum varietals shine bright and trusty perennials ooze their final brilliance before their last curtain call.
Do you know who else likes to get outdoors and take in the scenery? Your dog, silly. No need to worry about walking on hot concrete. You and your dog should relish the thought of strolling around the block and not sweltering as the hot summer sun bakes his back and your brow.
In fact, while taking my dog for a walk a few weeks ago when it was a little warmer (who, by the way, is not a fan of warm weather) he would even stop to enjoy the shade provided by a mailbox to get some relief.
Luckily, he’s become a big fan of fall. It’s his first time experiencing Autumn, as he’s only about 9 months old. I don’t think he’ll miss a beat as we slide into winter either. I mean, to a goofy puppy, a fluffy snowbank can provide a mass amount of free entertainment as they bounce around in the cold stuff. Humans, maybe not so much.
We are part way through “National Walk Your Dog Week”. This special week is observed from Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Oct. 7, and has been observed annually since 2010. So, if you need a little incentive to get out there and start walking with your dog — here you go.
Pledge to yourself that you will walk your dog every day, rain or shine for one whole week ... for their health as well as yours. Seven days of walking at least 20 minutes a day will give you a happier, calmer and healthier dog. In turn, you’ll probably see a happier, healthier you, too. There is no doubt that having a pet can put you in a more peaceful state of mind, so take advantage of the situation and head outdoors.
Do you need another activity to get you in the mood? Join MHS for our Second Annual Halloween Howl 5k Fun Run and 1.5 Mile Walk on Oct. 26. Dust off those sneakers and join friends and family (two-legged and four-legged) to get a little exercise to support animals in need. Register online for just $20 through Oct. 18 or $25 through the day of the event. Visit our website for all the details. You can register in person at MHS, 1020 Railroad Avenue. Early birds even get a free event t-shirt.
MHS animals of the week are brought to you by the Cimino Family: Zeus is a 9-month-old neutered male labrador retriever mix, who is ready to join you on all your adventures. He is a big, active, goofy guy looking to join a home that has time to dedicate to daily exercise. Zeus previously lived with children and he did very well. He will need a home, not an apartment, to call his own.
Feisty is a 1-year-old neutered, male lab mix who arrived as a stray. He is a sweet but sensitive guy looking to join a laid back home. He might start off shy, but once he warms up, he’s ready to party. Feisty is looking for an owner who can provide regular exercise and training. He’s treat motivated and eager to learn. We recommend Feisty go to a home with kids closer to their teens.
Sunday is a 1-year-old, sweet little girl who has been here since the end of May. She is very social and has been living in a cat colony with other cats and does just fine.
Marie needs to share some secrets. She was left at our door this past July. It’s no wonder that she’s a little shy at first. We think with some time, she will make someone a great cat.
Don’t forget to register for the Halloween Howl today and come see these great animals and all their friends. We will be at Petco in Council Bluffs today from 12 to 2 p.m. with some adoptable animals.
