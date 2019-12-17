Over 180 kids will get a Christmas present and evening of family fun Friday thanks to Family Inc., New Visions Homeless Services and The Hub.
These organizations are coming together to host The Hub Christmas Give-A-Way from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Hub, 7 S. Fourth St., in Council Bluffs.
To attend, families must register with Family Inc. by Thursday. Preregistration involves signing the typical documents needed before bouncing or joining in other activities at the Hub.
“This is an opportunity for a family to come out and shop for each child,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director at Family Inc.
The Hub owner, Brooke Hubbard, had the idea of donating space after volunteering at New Visions. Hubbard had volunteered on the organization’s Christmas board for four years. She opened this event as an example for her kids and to benefit the community as well as the families attending.
“(Kolakowski) said most of these children attending my event get to hear about birthday parties but don’t get invited,” Hubbard said. “They know their families can’t afford to go to the event. They look at The Hub from the outside but don’t necessarily get to go on the inside.”
Hubbard said she is happy to open up The Hub for the event.
“It really is a passion of mine as a mom. I’m showing my children that part of being a community leader is you’re compassionate and care about others,” Hubbard said. “When you see a need you step in and help out.”
As a bonus, this event will mark the first time a new ninja warrior course will be open at The Hub.
It is described as “the largest ninja warrior course in the area,” according to Cait Boyer, general manager at The Hub.
The course has eight different obstacles like the warped wall and ropes. Air bags are located below the obstacles.
Other activities include crafts and activities, bouncing on the trampolines, having hot chocolate and cookies and taking pictures with Santa.
Team members from Family Inc. and The Hub will oversee the activities while the parents choose a present.
“It’s just really an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve these families,” Kolakowski said. “It’s also a showcase once again of our amazing community and how organizations come together to collaborate and fill a need when the need is there.”
Toys for Tots also donated close to 1,000 toys for the event, according to Hubbard. However, Toys for Tots does not provide toys for children 12 or older.
According to The Hub via social media, donations are still needed for tweens and teens.
Items requested include Axe Body Spray, female body sprays, deodorant sets, lotion or shower sets, footballs or basketballs, headphones, board games, and any gift cards for any amount.
New Visions is considering this an extension of their Christmas event Tuesday. At both events children and families in need will receive Christmas presents when they otherwise might not be able to.
“This is a community celebration and it shows those who might feel isolated or alone that the community supports them and wants to celebrate the community with them,” said Brandy Wallar, New Visions program and volunteer director.
The Hub will accept gifts through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday The Hub will accept donations until 4 p.m.
