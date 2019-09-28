What does a snapping turtle at a gas station, a horse at the mall and cows along the interstate have in common? The answer is that Council Bluffs Animal Control was called to intervene to help bring them all to safety.
The tricky part is how they go about assisting animals in need. I mean, what do you do when you find a snapping turtle the size of a sewer grate cover at the local QuikTrip gas station? Who do you call when a horse runs astray and finds its way to the Mall of the Bluffs? And how do you handle loose cattle on the interstate?
For an animal control officer, they must rely on some training, but mostly it’s wits, determination, lots of creativity and often a steel gut. A large blanket helped secure the turtle, allowing for transport to a safe destination for its release. Back-up was called in to help with the horse at the mall. Did I mention this happened in the middle of the night? And the cow was the result of an overturned semi-truck on the interstate, where unfortunately many of the cattle inside the trailer did not survive.
If you need assistance from Council Bluffs Animal Control, Marcy Peltz just might answer the call. But what tactic does an animal control officer pull from their arsenal? A scared cat, a dog in distress, a trapped raccoon or a goose tangled in fishing line — animal control officers never quite know what the day will bring. When I inquired about receiving special training for calls like these, Marcy shrugged and replied, “Sort of. I actually attended training through NACA, which gave me a lot of great insight.”
She also gave credit to fellow animal control officers, Dadie File and DeAnn Nelson, who taught her much of what she knows. Although Marcy joked, smiled coyly and had to insert a little jab, saying, “But I’m probably better than they are now.” Having never heard of NACA, I needed to do a little research. It stands for the National Animal Care & Control Association and was formed in 1978 for the express purpose of assisting its members perform their duties in a professional manner. NACA believes only carefully selected and properly trained animal control personnel can correct community problems resulting from irresponsible animal ownership.
Marcy got into this field at the young age of 19. Now, 13 years later, she feels like she’s really in the groove of helping animals and people. She’s adamant that a soft voice and calm demeanor can de-escalate most situations. The energy she carries can help put everyone at ease. Remember, animal control officers are on the front lines of many precarious events. They often work with police officers when arrests are made or to confiscate animals from bad situations.
“I am not the enemy. It doesn’t happen often, but when someone who is in trouble regarding an animal says, ‘Thank you’ … I feel really good about my role in those ordeals.” she said.
Marcy has always liked animals. Her preferences have changed somewhat. Maybe it’s age, maybe it’s perspective.
“I always thought of myself as a big dog person. But, more and more, I think I like cats even better. And I’m learning to enjoy the personalities of small dogs too. Really, each living creature brings merits. My 3 children enjoy our cat, hamster and dog. I love my dog, but I know he’s not the brightest bulb in the pack. But, he’s mine and I couldn’t be happier.”
When asked about pet peeves, Marcy replied, “Ignorance. There was a gentleman who once plugged his ears and chanted, ‘La, La, La’, as I was trying to help educate him. It was really frustrating. Animals require a lot of time, money and love. Being wise enough to admit that you lack of any of those is indication that you are a true animal lover.” Marcy isn’t unlike most animal control officers. They wish they could instill in humans an understanding that all creatures deserve our respect and kindness.
If Marcy could make her dream pet a reality, it would have to be owning an exotic cat, like a Savannah. And if she could really live it up, she’d take it on vacation to the Virgin Islands and walk it on a harness while strolling the best beaches in the world in her opinion. But reality sinks in with the buzzing of her morning alarm clock or her after-hours pager. In the end, sometimes the dream truly exists from saving just one lost turtle, one meandering horse or even a lost cow, in additional to numerous dogs and too many cats to count.
Halloween Howl is just a month away! Get yourself and your friends and family registered at midlandshumanesociety.org or stop in to MHS, 1020 Railroad Ave. This 5K Fun Run and 1.5 Mile Walk, held on Oct.26, is intended for all ages. Dogs (on leashes) are welcome to join in the fun. Cost is $20 through Oct. 18 and includes an event T-shirt. From Oct. 19 to 26, cost is $25 with no guarantee of a shirt. Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age division. Sponsorships are still being sought, so if you are interested, contact Kori at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Animals of the week are brought to you by Wolf Brothers and Boots for Less: Snowy is a 6-year-old neutered male who arrived as a stray. He is a quiet guy looking to be your next lap warmer.
Boomer is a 13-year-old neutered male beagle and Sadie is an 11-year-old spayed female Puggle. Don’t let their ages fool you, these dogs are still full of energy. This duo is looking to join a more low-key home with an owner that can provide love and care for the remainder of their years. They are a bonded pair, meaning they will need to stick together. They were found abandoned at a local Motel 6. Do you have room for these two golden oldies and help make their senior years ones where they are spoiled and treated with dignity?
Sassy Ms. Casey has been waiting for a home since May. She is a 2-year-old spayed female medium hair cat who loves to play. She’s an active kitty who enjoys attention. We think she would truly benefit from getting out of the shelter and becoming part of family with a home to run and get the wiggles out.
Until the end of September, all cats 1 year and older are only $25 — so no reason to wait. Don’t wait too long, you only have another week or so to take advantage of this promotion.
