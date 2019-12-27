For the group of “mall walkers” who have collectively exercised the public, indoor walking grounds at the Mall of the Bluffs for three decades, the final steps will be taken Monday.
Closing the Mall of the Bluffs has affected small and local businesses that have faced displacement within the last month — for many owners who weren’t necessarily planning the extra expenses in moving or finding another location.
Anchor store Dillard’s announced its retreat from the mall in July, leaving Planet Fitness and It’s $5 to hold the weight. It’s $5 announced Tuesday a move to the former No Frills building on West Broadway. Planet Fitness will remain at the mall into 2020, to the chagrin of some tenants who had to move.
“Millions of dollars in retail sales have changed hands over the last 30 years. To us, the bigger issue is the social factor. (We) have met people for the first time and made lifelong friends,” said Sam Irwin, a former Council Bluffs City Council member and mall walker. “It’s going to be difficult to duplicate the social factor.”
The demolition has divided the larger group of mall walkers on what to do next — many who have walked its grounds, or have had parents walking the grounds, since Irwin cut the ribbon on the mall in 1986 nearly three decades ago.
Irwin and the group held a “last supper” for the mall walkers on Dec. 12, inviting them to sit, eat and share departing memories of a mall they’ve seen continually change.
Irwin said gathering at the mall was a social function — one that will be dearly missed.
“I bet you there are a good 120 people who come out and walk,” said Art McDonald, a native of California who has been mall walking for three years. “We saw them counting tables and chairs. We knew it was going to happen. But as long as these chairs are empty, unless it’s bringing in value, it’s worth nothing.”
McDonald lived in Hayward, California, where a larger mall was present and eventually went out of business. He said his father told him in the 70s that malls were on their way out, then.
“We’ve seen what Menards has done in small towns like Spencer. It’s good for them, but not for us.”
Not all of the mall walkers were present at the brunch, but many of them shared fond memories of the mall: Food vendors, stores and people they’ve met along the way.
“Penney’s, Dillard’s, Sears, Target — we made the rounds,” one of the mall walkers said, listing off some businesses.
The group named other businesses that once occupied the mall: Burger King, Famous Wok, Greek Alley, Mark’s Smoking Barbecue, Royal Fork Buffet and the Hallmark store.
“One of the mall owners was charitable and had events on the inside and outside of the mall. Corvette races in the parking lot, carnivals and new car displays for church groups to raffle,” Irwin said.
Donna Wood helped start one of the mall walking groups that expanded to over 20 people. Wood celebrated her birthday at the brunch and said it was one of the best birthdays she’s ever had.
“All of these people, I’m going to miss terribly,” Wood said.
Mall walkers Jane Tedesco and Maggy Morrison shared sentiments at the brunch.
“Maggy and I have enjoyed walking in the mall visiting with all of our friends. Loved sharing cookies with them,” Tedesco said. “You don’t realize how many there are of us, we all come different times a day on different days.”
So, where will they go next?
Some mall walkers shared that not everyone of them has enough income to afford a YMCA membership. Others argued that walking in outdoor malls may not be safe with obstacles in the parking lot and weather, for instance.
Still, some of the mall walkers have shared other ways they are able to stay fit — even without the social factor.
“If one of us wins the lottery or something we can build our own place to go,” Morrison said.
“There’s not a spot that’s quite big enough for all of us,” Tedesco said.
“As far as walking, I have a Y membership, but to sit and talk with your friends as long you want, that’ll be hard to find,” said mall walker Jim Anderson. “There are people here who have been walking forever.”
“Some might be on a fixed income and can’t afford a membership,” McDonald said. “This is all about access for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.