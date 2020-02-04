DES MOINES (AP) — The Latest on the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
The campaign manager for Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says early results from the Iowa caucuses indicate “that this is a five-person race."
The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results Tuesday after technological failures caused a daylong delay. The numbers show former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the first-in-the-nation contest. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Klobuchar are all trailing.
The results reflected 62% of precincts in the state.
Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen tweeted: “Some of Amy's strongest counties haven't been fully reported and the current data doesn't tell the full story. We're in a virtual tie with VP Biden and we look forward to making our case in New Hampshire."
The Minnesota senator is holding three town halls in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
4:50 p.m.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared to choke up as he addressed supporters in New Hampshire after initial voting results from Iowa showed him leading the caucuses along with Bernie Sanders.
Buttigieg said Tuesday at a middle school in Laconia that his success “validates for a kid somewhere in a community wondering if he belongs, or she belongs, or they belong, in their own family that if you believe in yourself and your country, there's a lot backing up that belief."
It was an apparent nod to his status as the first openly gay candidate to be a major contender for the presidential nomination. The 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is married to his husband, Chasten, who was standing in the back of the room as Buttigieg spoke. Both have spoken of the difficulties of being gay in a conservative state.
Buttigieg notes that he is now in “a state that famously thinks for itself.” He said he has never been more confident in his campaign, his team and his vision for America.
4:15 p.m.
Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
The tally of state delegate equivalents released Tuesday shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.
The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems. It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.
Earlier Tuesday, Buttigieg claimed on "CBS This Morning” that his performance in Iowa was “phenomenal,” especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition.
4:05 p.m.
The Iowa Democratic Party is releasing initial and incomplete results of Monday’s Democratic caucuses after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems.
Three sets of results will be reported. They are the “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.
The Associated Press will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives. That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates.
While the other results provide insights into the process, state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee.
The Iowa Democratic Party has released results from 62% of precincts, which show former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in first place, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. They are followed by businessman Andrew Yang, businessman Tom Steyer and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
