Sean Lidgett was a man known putting his heart into everything he loved, including music, community and other people.
Lidgett, musician and owner of Lidgett Music in Council Bluffs and staple of the southwest Iowa music community, died Sunday. He was 51-years-old.
A post on Lidgett Music’s Facebook page indicated Lidgett had fought a “long battle with a chronic illness.”
Lidgett was born in Council Bluffs, on March 18, 1968, to Donald J. “Jim” and Norma J. Lidgett. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1986 and was the third generation in his family to serve in the military — six years in the U.S National Guard. His sister, Linda Primmer of Council Bluffs, said he graduated at the top of his class at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“Sean was an all or nothing man with a huge heart,” Primmer said. “He always wanted to help people. He was happiest when he was helping others.”
One of his passions was bicycling and Primmer said there were times he would ride four to six hours a day. He also loved working outdoors and cutting wood with his chainsaw. He would later give the cut wood to others.
Among Lidgett’s most well-known passions was music. Growing up, he and his three brothers — Jim, Joe and Scott — would play music in the basement of their home. Sean was the youngest among his siblings and he looked up to his brothers and their love of music, Primmer said.
“He always said ‘I thought everyone’s basements were full of guitars,” Primmer said. “His business was the biggest part of his life.”
Lidgett’s favorite musician was Jackson Browne.
“Sean loved the messages of his songs,” Primmer said.
Stepping inside Lidgett Music, 150 W. Broadway, is like walking through a musical museum, for it seems like every kind of guitar ever made is hanging on the wall. It is one of the longest standing businesses in the historic 100 Block.
Founded in 1988 with a small inventory, Lidgett Music offered customers a wide variety of styles from the most famous names in guitar manufacturing.
And, the expert musician or those just starting could actually put together the kind of guitar that suits their purpose.
The store is known nationwide for its inventory — and its owner. In an 2010 interview with The Daily Nonpareil, Lidgett said he grew the business to be become one of less than 30 Showcase Fender Guitar dealers nationwide. This means Lidgett Music carries many different styles and colors from the world-famous guitar maker, including the Stratocaster model.
Despite national attention, he chose to keep his business and his home in Council Bluffs.
“He loved his hometown,” Primmer said. “He loved how many people he could help locally and promote their love of music.”
He is survived by his mother, Norma Lidgett; his siblings, Linda Primmer; Becky Jo Gudnason; Dr. James Lidgett; Scott Lidgett; Joseph Lidgett; his longtime and special friends, Stephanie Klement and Robert Schlautman; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
By late afternoon Friday, hundred of supportive comments from the community had been posted to Lidgett Music’s Facebook page as news of Lidgett’s passing continued to circulate.
Primmer said her family is grateful for the support they have received from the community.
“From the outpouring of love over the last few days, it’s heartwarming to us all to see how much he was loved,” Primmer said, “He will be in our hearts forever.”
— This report contains material from The Daily Nonpareil archives.
