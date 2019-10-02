Mega Fest has been canceled due to expected heavy rain in the forecast in the metro area.
The music festival was originally planned for Friday at Westfair Amphitheater, 22984 Highway 6, in Council Bluffs.
The music lineup included: Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, The Interrupters, Fever 333, The Urge, Hatebreed, Amigo the Devil and the Killigans.
Refunds are available at place of purchase. Tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.
Due to the heavy accumulation of rain & more rain in the forecast, the show scheduled for this Friday 10/44 at Westfair, Council Bluffs, IA has been cancelled. Refunds are available at place of purchase. Tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded pic.twitter.com/jheJAaiZwB— 897theriver (@897theriver) October 2, 2019
