Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker focused on a message of unity and love during the first stop on his most recent swing through Iowa at Barley’s bar in Council Bluffs.
The New Jersey senator touched on topics facing the country — climate change and protecting the environment, and the need for the United States to be a world leader on the issue; mass shooting, the proliferation of guns in this country and Congress’ inability to pass meaningful legislation; a health care system with costs too high and too many uninsured; veteran homelessness and the need to take care of those that serve when they return home; the continued underfunding of education at the K-12 level, including for special education; a criminal justice system that “treats you better if rich and guilty than poor and innocent;” and the need for voting laws that include “massive” campaign finance reform, end gerrymandering and eliminate the electoral college — “the person with the most votes is the person who takes office.”
But Booker’s focus was on a broader sense of the need for love and compassion to guide the country toward the future.
“Most of my friends on the debate stage will say the same thing. We’ve lost elections with better plans,” he told the crowd of about 100 people. “This needs to be a movement election and that’s why you are so important.
The way to make the necessary changes is record turnout, Booker said.
“It’s very important who we chose at the top of the ticket,” he said.
He started his remarks with stories of growing up, about his father using his talents and the help of his community and church to rise out of poverty to go to college and get a job as the first black IBM salesman in Virginia.
“The best way to stand is to not stand alone,” Booker told a crowd of around 100 people on Tuesday. “Join people in the cause of helping other people up.”
His parents carved out a life for their family that they didn’t have growing up, thanks in large part through work with others. When his parents moved to New Jersey and tried to buy a home, real estate agents were in the practice of telling black families available houses had already been sold.
An organization had been formed to set up a sting against the practice, and a white couple put in a bid on the “already sold” house the Bookers wanted. On the day papers were to be signed, the white couple wasn’t there — but Booker’s father and a white volunteer lawyer was.
From there, the Booker family prospered.
“My parents really wanted my brother and I to know we could not just luxuriate in the blessings that were paid for by others that — that were fought hard for,” he said. “We may drink deeply from these wonderful wells, but they’re not wells we helped dig. They wanted me to know that you couldn’t pay back the blessings, you had to pay them forward.”
The senator said “my parents instilled in me an understanding of what patriotism is.”
“You cannot love your country unless you love your fellow countrymen and women,” he said, joking that someone in the crowd is probably singing Tina Turner, “What’s love got to do with it?”
“Love is Stonewall, fighting back against that injustice. Love is Seneca Falls, where men and women came together — we the people created this country, not ‘we the men,’” he said, referring to the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and the women’s suffrage movement, respectively. “Love is fighting. It’s knowing the definition of courage is that voice at the end of the long day that says ‘keep fighting.’”
“I believe, more than ever,” he continued, “that this is a moment in America where we can’t let hate inspire hate in us. We can’t let darkness drive us to dark places. We need to reclaim the definition of patriotism.”
Booker is currently polling at 2% nationally and 1.7% in Iowa, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average. He hasn’t qualified for the next Democratic debate, which has polling and donation requirements.
During his speech, Booker mentioned the polls and cited examples of candidates — former Democratic presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and nominee John Kerry — who were in a similar position roughly two months before the Iowa caucuses who went on to earn the nomination.
After his remarks, Booker took questions from a crowd that was boisterous throughout the evening.
Asked about climate change, Booker said using wind, solar and other renewable energy, retrofitting buildings to increase efficiency and other changes not only benefit the planet but can reduce costs and save taxpayer dollars. He mentioned no-till farming practices and using cover crops as well, along with ending subsidies for fossil fuels.
Asked by an attendee about what would happen to three family members that work in the natural gas industry, Booker said, “we need to have a plan for those folks.”
“We have failed regarding coal miners, natural gas works, by making them the enemy. They’re not the enemy,” he said, mentioning training programs that allow employees to “earn while they learn.” “I believe in a just transition. We know there are high-paying jobs here. There are jobs related to the jobs your family (members) are doing in the new energy economy. We can’t leave anyone behind.”
Asked about farmers and ranchers facing trouble from the trade war with China, Booker said the U.S. needs to get away from isolationism and work to spur continued participation in foreign markets.
Regarding Native American rights and empowerment, Booker said, “I have a very simple philosophy — it can’t be about you without you. We need a table with Native Americans, make sure they’re shaping policy.”
“We have a nation that still isn’t respecting tribal sovereignty. Native American women are disappearing at alarming rates,” he said of an epidemic that should, but has not, entered the national consciousness. “Poverty is striking communities. And we have a country with no strategy to help and address those issues.”
Among the crowd was Travis Halm of Council Bluffs, who said he’s seen 11 of the Democratic presidential candidates who’ve come through town.
“This is the first one I’ve gone into thinking nothing, and came out excited,” Halm said. “Someone has to unify this country. He won this room over.”
