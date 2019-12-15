The Human Services Advisory Council honored Maj. Donna Miller, Robert Neumann and Ronda Newmann during its 2019 Recognition Luncheon Friday at The Salvation Army.
Mayor Matt Walsh gave the audience — volunteers and professionals from a wide variety of human services organizations — a quick pep talk.
“Obviously, government can’t do everything for everybody,” he said. “You are our partners in taking care of our vulnerable populations.”
Maj. Lee Ann Thompson of The Salvation Army presented the Mike Barker Award to Maj. Donna Miller, corps officer for the Council Bluffs Corps of The Salvation Army. The honor recognizes someone for his or her career in human services and contribution to the community through participation and leadership in the advisory council.
“I have known Major Donna all of her officership,” Thompson said. “She has always been a leader in The Salvation Army.
“Since beginning her service in 1976 caring for unwed mothers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, her career has allowed her to serve in Chicago, St. Paul, Detroit, Milwaukee, Peoria and here in Council Bluffs,” she said. “Our community has been privileged to have Major Donna begin youth programs here as well as her ability to foster friendships and strengthen community relations through her work with the Noon Rotary Club. You can also find her volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club and Trailblazers.”
“As we well know, the flooding has created great needs in southwest Iowa, and Major Donna was there to minister to flood victims and help with the recovery efforts,” Thompson continued. “Her warm, comforting meals provided the sustenance needed for families and recovery workers alike to continue to work to clean up the mess and restore hope to many who were devastated. For Donna, it is more than simply providing service: The Salvation Army enlisted her for life. With all that she has accomplished for so many, we wish to honor Major Donna today as she prepares to retire in 2020.”
Thompson also complimented Miller on the meal, which Miller prepared herself.
Aubury Krueger-Kutchara of Connections Area Agency on Aging presented the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award to Robert Neumann.
“Bob is celebrating his 25th year of service to our agency and our agency’s predecessor, Southwest 8 Senior Services,” she said. “Over the years, he has been a true advocate and a beacon for seniors in our community as he willingly served in virtually every volunteer role that our agency offers: insurance counselor, member of Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, transporter, board of directors, advisory council member and fundraiser. Bob has also served seniors in statewide endeavors, including a term on the Iowa Commission on Aging and as a delegate to the Older Iowans Legislature.”
“At the age of 87, Bob is still involved with our advisory council and golf tournament, both as a player and fundraiser,” Krueger-Kutchara continued. “Over the years, Bob has contributed thousands of hours to area seniors in Council Bluffs, and he is an inspiration to all.”
Aaron Weaver presented the Arlene Steege Award to Ronda Newman of Project Everlast.
“On behalf of Project Everlast, I am proud to tell you more about one of my heroes, Ronda Newman, a woman who is a youth champion,” he said. “For the past three years, Ronda has been a strong advocate for the Opportunity Youth Alliance, a group that seeks to help youth between the ages of 18 and 25 to find a meaningful and fulfilling career. She also thinks of all of the ways youth can be supported, including creating a pilot program for young people to be able to have reliable transportation through the ENCAP program.”
“Ronda brings agencies together in order to improve outcomes for youth facing barriers within the community, as well as ensuring their voices are heard,” Weaver said. “She fully believes in the power of the community to come together and work with youth to create new opportunities. Honest and forthright, Ronda seeks to empower youth, as she knows well that these young people will become our future leaders, willing to tackle the tough challenges ahead.”
“I am very proud that Ronda is my leader and one of the key leaders of Project Everlast, and I believe, as do many, that we are very fortunate to have her serving our youth in the metro area,” he continued.
HSAC President Shelley Whitcher and Vice President Brenda Moran talked about the opportunities the council offers and some of the activities of the past year, which included adding an Aging Committee and having Connections Area Agency on Aging train members, helping disaster relief organizations and holding resource fairs and its Back to School event, among others.
Officers for 2020 will be Shelley Whitcher, president; Stephanie Wellman, vice president; Tom Struebing, treasurer; and Sara Large, secretary.
