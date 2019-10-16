Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 59 and county road F66 just north of Interstate 80.
Investigating officers said a Chevrolet pickup driven by Duane J. Carroll, 62, of Avoca, that was northbound on Highway 59 had stopped waiting to turn left onto county road F66.
A northbound 2004 Buick Rainier driven by Joel T. Andersen, 32, of Harlan, failed to stop in time and collided with the rear of of Carroll’s pickup.
The impact pushed Carroll’s pickup into the path of a southbound 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor driven by Timothy H. Ward, 43, of Underwood. Ward’s truck veered into the west ditch where it overturned onto its side.
Carroll was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by helicopter ambulance with unknown injuries. Andersen and Ward were transported to the Harlan Hospital by ambulance for treatment of unknown injuries. All three drivers were reportedly using their seatbelts.
The accident was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, officers from the DOT’s Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division and deputies from the Pottawattamie and Shelby county sheriff’s offices.
