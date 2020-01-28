With the Iowa Democratic primary caucus coming up next Monday, several presidential candidates are making the state a priority.
Presidential candidate Andrew Yang stopped in Council Bluffs Monday.
Candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are scheduled to hold events in the area later in the week.
Vice President Mike Pence is making an appearance Thursday at The Gathering Room, 1900 Madison Ave. next to Thunderbowl, at 1:30 p.m.
Biden will stop at the Grass Wagon at 110 S 29th St. Wednesday to speak at a community event. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.
To RSVP go to http://bit.ly/2O50Pr5
Warren is stopping in Council Bluffs Thursday for a rally at the Mid-America Center at 1 Arena Way. Doors open for the event at noon with the event to begin at 1:30 p.m.
According to the event description, Warren is expected to speak on topics including rebuilding the middle class, saving democracy and leveling the playing field for working families.
Anyone with accessibility issues is requested to contact iowa@elizabethwarren.com with a subject line “Accessibility Needs.”
To RSVP go to bit.ly/2U22Nw8
Buttigieg is scheduled to stop Friday at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with the event to start at 2 p.m.
To RSVP go to bit.ly/2O46D4q.
— Staff writer Susan Payne contributed to this story.
