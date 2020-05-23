Three members of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office team are running to replace retiring Sheriff Jeff Danker in the June 2 Republican primary. All three have years of experience with the office and spoke about their vision for the future of the law enforcement agency.
Rob Ambrose, 45, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, Underwood
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office?
My wife, Stacy, teaches second grade at Underwood Elementary, and we have three school-aged daughters. In my free time, I enjoy being with my family and watching our daughters participate in their school events.
I have been actively involved with the community and school by volunteering my time as a coach for several athletic teams and I am a member of the Underwood School Safety Committee. I enjoy participating in the annual Shop with the Sheriff event.
My decision to run for sheriff was one that I thought a lot about for several years. When the time came for my wife and I to make this decision, continuing to make a difference in a career that I am extremely passionate about was the only choice. I want to continue working for the residents and with the employees of Pottawattamie County.
My decision was also fueled by my desire to continue to bring professionalism, dedication, and commitment to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. I enjoy going to work every day, and I want my co-workers to feel the same. I want residents to feel safe and confident in their sheriff’s office.
I have had the privilege of working alongside Sheriff Jeff Danker as his chief deputy. I firmly believe the two years that I have been chief deputy have prepared me to transition into the sheriff’s position. My experience has allowed me to see strategies that are successful and ways to implement new strategies for the improvement of the sheriff’s office. I am confident in my law enforcement and leadership abilities. There is no question there will be a lot to learn, and I am ready for that challenge.
Jeff Danker has led the department for the past 28 years. What institutional changes would you implement, if any, within the department if you were elected?
If elected, I plan to work toward having more deputies living out in the county. I would like to see half of the deputies living in the county after my first four years in office.
I live in Underwood and see the advantages of having deputies living in small communities. You get to know the residents on a personal level and just not during work-related situations. This makes the residents more likely to contact you directly and provide you with information that they would not have provided to a deputy they were not familiar with — this can be what ultimately solves a case.
By having deputies living in these communities, we will easily increase the coverage with deputies additionally being in town at the beginning and end of their shifts. By having deputies in communities and adding patrols, this will help in deterring crime.
Recruitment of new sheriff’s office employees is another area that needs changes. One of the biggest issues in the nation is officer recruitment. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office has seen a decline in the number of applicants in recent years. If elected, I will work to improve our recruitment procedures to attract more applicants that intend to have a career in law enforcement.
What is the No. 1 issue facing our county when it comes to policing/law enforcement?
The number one issue facing our county continues to be the drug epidemic. A large percent of the serious calls that deputies respond to are a result of drug use. Whether it is a crime against a person or a property crime, a high percentage can be traced back to drug use. These cases often lead to serious injury or death.
These crimes lead to dealing with serious issues in the jail. It can be very dangerous for detention officers when an incarcerated individual is impaired or going through withdrawal. Detention officers are often dealing with offenders in various stages of impairment, withdrawal and recovery, which creates a stressful work environment for the officers.
The cases that the criminal investigations division follows-up on can normally be traced back to drug use. Whether you are talking about an assault that occurred because of the serious mental impairment that people often suffer from when addicted to drugs or the crime being committed to obtain money for the drug, you can normally make the connection from the drug abuse to the crime.
This is a constant problem that we will face and will need to continue to focus our efforts on. One of the major focus areas needs to be educating the youth and young adults. The use of drugs can lead to a life of crime that last for years and hopefully we can prevent some of this through education.
As sheriff, it will be a priority of mine to provide quality training to sheriff’s office employees in the areas of drug detection, enforcement, and prevention. We need to continue the fight against drugs and find new and better ways to attack this on-going problem.
Each of the candidates have several years of law enforcement experience. In terms of your own experience, what could you bring to the table were you elected sheriff that separates you from the other candidates?
I have had the honor to serve as a deputy sheriff for over twenty-one years. I have also had the privilege to serve as your chief deputy and second in command. During the two years serving as your chief deputy, I have had an excellent opportunity to learn about the office. I am the only candidate with this type of experience.
The years that I have served as a deputy sheriff, I have had many opportunities to learn and train.
FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar — 2017
Institute for Credible Leadership Development Levels 1-3 — 2017-2018
Fire Service Training Bureau – Basic Fire/Arson Investigators School — 2010
Managing Property and Evidence in Law Enforcement — 2008
Criminal Investigation for New Detectives — 2008
Basic Sex Crimes Investigation — 2008
Child Sexual Abuse Investigations — 2009
Practical Homicide Investigation — 2009
Kansas City Metro Tactical Officers Association Basic SWAT Operators Course — 2009
Winning Courtroom Confrontations — 2010
Forensic Entomology — 2010
Advanced Course on The Reid Technique of Interview and Interrogation — 2011
Responding to Victims of Strangulation — 2012
Internal Affairs Investigations — 2013
State and Local Anti-Terrorism Investigative/Intelligence Program — 2014
Iowa Law Enforcement Intelligence Network School — 2010
My experience and resume I believe set me apart from the other candidates. I humbly ask for your vote on June 2nd to serve as Sheriff of Pottawattamie County.
Danielle Bentzinger, 46, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff, Crescent
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office?
I was born and raised in Council Bluffs and currently reside in Crescent. I graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and attended Central Missouri State University for two years.
In 1994, I joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves.
I was a company honor graduate from boot camp and meritoriously promoted. I attended military specialty school at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and graduated a distinguished honor graduate and earned another meritorious promotion.
I began my service as a deputy at the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office in 1998.
My current position is court security at the courthouse, but I also worked road patrol for 10 years. I am a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs class 31, a current member of the Pottawattamie County Honor Guard and a member of the Pottawattamie County Republican Central Committee.
I am seeking the office of Pottawattamie County Sheriff because I want to use my experience as a deputy sheriff and as a Marine veteran to protect our citizens and to oversee a responsive and effective office that treats all county citizens with dignity and respect.
I am a native of Pottawattamie County and have been active with team sports since childhood. From this involvement, I’ve developed a team focus, one that encourages and fosters a spirit of collaboration to work towards improvement and a unified approach to overcoming challenges. Whether working to deter crime, reduce citizen risk, or promote a unified approach as a department, I know how important it is to have the ability to work together as a team to accomplish a goal or purpose.
Jeff Danker has led the department for the past 28 years. What institutional changes would you implement, if any, within the department if you were elected?
The sheriff’s office budget will need to be seriously reviewed and studied, as we don’t know how the pandemic may affect resources. We may need to implement strategic budgeting to meet new circumstances. Grants that have funded equipment and programs may not be as readily available and new budgetary restraints could be imposed by the county or state.
Careful, conservative budgeting is always necessary, especially now when we do not know what the department needs will be for the security and protection of our citizens due to COVID-19.
As sheriff, I will lead by example. You will see me in uniform working with employees to actively serve the citizens of the county. I will work side-by-side with my administration/employees and ensure that they have the training required to be successful. We as leaders are successful when our employees are successful. Finally, I will have regular meetings and interactions with all levels of employees, not just a few select administrators.
The office of sheriff is not a Monday to Friday job. We ask a lot from the employees of the sheriff’s department and the office never really closes. The staff is often required to spend time away from their families at night, on weekends and during the holidays in all types of environments. Recognition of our employees is more important then we realize. For example, small gestures like catering meals during the holidays to our staff can make a difference. Even simple things like this show that we recognize and appreciate all the sacrifices our employees make for the office.
What is the No. 1 issue facing our county when it comes to policing/law enforcement?
I believe that two of the critical issues facing law enforcement in Pottawattamie County today are mental health concerns and substance abuse. These challenges are often interconnected. I plan to work with mental health professionals to discuss a treatment-centered approach to law enforcement.
We are a border community with Omaha, and the department needs to have open lines of communication with Nebraska and our other neighboring states to prevent drugs from coming into our community. These efforts need to be multi-jurisdictional and collaborative among all to be as effective as possible.
Counties are struggling with mental health funding. From my discussions with legislators, I understand that these issues are a priority for the Iowa Legislature. Mental health care is a complex, multi-pronged issue. Funding is one factor, but appropriate treatment and services must also be available. I will work with mental health advocates to find a thoughtful approach for those who need our help.
Each of the candidates have several years of law enforcement experience. In terms of your own experience, what could you bring to the table were you elected sheriff that separates you from the other candidates?
As a Marine veteran, I have respect for the law and the rules set forth to follow the law. I’ve learned through my military experience how to forge ahead with necessary and appropriate change that is proactive, not reactive, while also keeping the best interests of others in mind. Having been trained with a regimented code of conduct, discipline, training, attention to detail, and mental fortitude, I have confidence to serve all the public.
As sheriff, I want to increase community outreach and communications and provide the necessary tools to our deputies to better protect the citizens of Pottawattamie County. I believe that when people are well trained and supported to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, the department sees improved morale, greater collaboration and increased productivity.
Really great ideas come from individuals who work in all levels of the department — change and vision does not always come from the top down.
We have so many amazing employees in the sheriff’s office, and I know that working together, we can move the sheriff’s office forward to keep Pottawattamie County safe and secure.
Andy Brown, 42, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, Underwood
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running for office?
I grew up on a farm just outside of Harlan and graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1996. I have been married to my wife Kari for 14 years, and we have two beautiful daughters, Kennady and Kinsley. In my free time I enjoy camping, hunting turkey with my girls and playing highland bagpipes at various community functions and events.
I have spent the majority of my life in law enforcement. I have spent the last 21 years in the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. I have worked as a detention officer in our County Jail, a road deputy and a first/second line supervisor. I was the assistant commander/entry team leader on our SWAT team, started our Taser program and I’m also a Taser instructor, precision driver instructor, defensive tactics instructor, PR24 and ASP baton instructor, bagpiper for our Honor Guard and field training officer are just a few of my certifications.
I am currently a lieutenant that runs the Courthouse Security program, which is the most visible and has the most public contact and outreach of any program within the Sheriff’s Office.
When Sheriff Danker announced his retirement, I was approached by numerous employees of the sheriff’s office, other law enforcement leaders, other county leaders and people I consider influential in the Pottawattamie County community. The constant message of all of these folks to me was that they believed in me to be an engaging leader that can run the Sheriff’s Office in an ethical, fiscally responsible and engaged way moving forward.
Jeff Danker has led the department for the past 28 years. What institutional changes would you implement, if any, within the department if you were elected?
Sheriff Danker has led the sheriff’s office through a period of tremendous growth and change. I believe the next period will be just as consequential, as our county continues growing.
The jail expansion will be an immediate task for the next sheriff. Should the jail expand, should more community-oriented programs for misdemeanor inmates be started to relieve bed space and benefit the county and should the U.S. Marshals role in the jail be reevaluated in light of the county losing money on federal inmates are all important questions with budget ramifications.
Pottawattamie County public safety faces a critical decision with the county wide radio system. Should we join the State of Iowa new interoperable system or should we continue to be partners in the Omaha/Douglas County system. This decision must be addressed with all the public safety stake holders in the county. The requirements of Walnut Fire as opposed to the Carter Lake Police are vastly different and their interoperability requirements are extremely different. I believe a solution is using present Motorola technology to accomplish both tasks, remaining interoperable with Omaha and Douglas County and still connecting to the entire State of Iowa system.
With this we will need to modernize most of our radio fleet to accomplish a more restrictive narrow band of our current system, especially portable radios.
The fiscal requirements of the sheriff’s office in the next few years will be beyond challenging. Without federal assistance, the county tax intake will be challenged because of the pandemic. The next sheriff will have to possess fiscal acumen that has been unneeded in the past and have to make very tough decisions. I have the experience to pursue more federal grant programs, especially in the School Resource Officer area, a critical capability we lack at this time across the county. I also believe a robust use of retired, part-time and civilian solutions for assignments within the office could save a great deal of budget requirement.
One additional issue that could have positive effects on the budget in the sheriff’s office is stronger inter-agency cooperation, particularly with Council Bluffs Police.
What is the No. 1 issue facing our county when it comes to policing/law enforcement?
The greatest issue facing our county continues to be mental health and substance abuse, which although are separate, oftentimes are intertwined. Being the sheriff of the largest county by size in the State of Iowa, as well as the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 29, presents challenges that most counties don’t face.
Substance abuse is best dealt with through active prevention, strict enforcement and, if possible, quality treatment programs when incarceration is not necessary. With the certainty of a drastically reduced county budget because of this pandemic, the sheriff’s office will need to become more efficient in addressing the substance abuse and mental health needs, all the while improving the access to resources and continued communication amongst all of the departments to be successful.
Each of the candidates have several years of law enforcement experience. In terms of your own experience, what could you bring to the table were you elected sheriff that separates you from the other candidates?
My biggest advantage over the other candidates is the unprecedented support I have received from those that work at the sheriff’s office, as well as many Pottawattamie County leaders. I was endorsed by the Deputies Association, which represents the rank and file deputies in the Office. My social media platforms are filled with other testimonials from 911 operators, detention officers and other sheriff’s office employees. These are the folks that know all the candidates the best, understand their abilities and have weighed the future with the next sheriff.
The support I have received within the Sheriff’s Office is unprecedented and I am humbled by it.
This support largely grows from my experience and history as a lieutenant. I also believe it reflects the employees of the sheriff’s office confidence in my ability to be objective and just as their leader, be transformational in my leadership and to my relentless work ethic.
In addition, I am the only candidate that has worked in a variety of positions in the sheriff’s office. I am very in touch with not only our sheriff’s office community, but also the community at large. I have worked as a detention officer in the county jail; conducted dangerous traffic stops, wrote hundreds of reports and testified several times in successful prosecutions as a deputy; and worked as a Lieutenant with the County Board of Supervisors in implementing the Courthouse Security measures that you see today that keeps the courthouse personnel and general public safe and secure.
Furthermore, I understand the budgeting processes of the county and the unique challenges that our county is going to face due to this pandemic in the upcoming years. I can hit the ground running on Day 1 due to knowing the terrain and being surrounded by a great team.
