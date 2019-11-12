Residents of two buildings were displaced by fires over the weekend in Council Bluffs.
Firefighters were dispatched at 10:47 p.m. Friday to a blaze at a vacant building near 1000 Third Ave. On arrival, there were heavy flames at the rear of the building, according to Assistant Chief Chris Sorensen of the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
At 11:15 p.m., some firefighters were reassigned from that location to a fire at a two-story apartment building at 726 Sixth Ave., Sorensen said. On arrival, they found fire at the back of the building.
Occupants got out of the building safely, he said. The Salvation Army was called to help residents find another place to stay.
Damage to the structure was estimated at $20,000, Sorensen said. The cause of the fire was not available Monday, as the Fire Marshal’s Office was closed.
On Saturday at 10:45 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 411 Voorhis St. for a fire at a 1 ½-story house. The roof had to be opened up for ventilation. No one was injured, but the residents were displaced from their home, Sorensen said.
Damage was estimated at $10,000, he said. No cause was available Monday.
