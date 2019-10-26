The temperature outside is beginning to drop — at least for this weekend. It’s now time to plan ahead for our furry friends that will be spending some of their time outside.
Simba was literally “up a tree,” scared and shivering in November 2018. Luckily, he was rescued by a kind human — but he has never been claimed.
Simba is currently in foster care with SOLAS waiting patiently for his new family to adopt him. Simba will be great in most homes. He’s big and bold so most seniors would probably not like him perching on their shoulder — ground to target — in one leap. Simba is very playful and affectionate. His estimated birthday is February 2018, so you could celebrate his birthday on Valentine’s Day.
The human companion of Lord Gray and his companion, Ginger, had passed away. When family members were unable to take this stunning pair into their family, they were surrendered to SOLAS.
Lord Gray is a 7-year-old “gentleman.” He’s a very peaceful and well-mannered fellow who would be content with their own safe and loving home. Ginger is also a very peaceful well mannered guy
